2,380 Shares in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Sep 27th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 156.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $40.66 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17.

