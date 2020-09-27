Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,999 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

