3,400 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.70. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

