NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,641 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

