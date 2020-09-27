1,084 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $280.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.16. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

