Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $299,000 in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Umpqua by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Umpqua by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,019,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 474,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

