AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Position Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of ANAB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,999 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,999 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,135 Shares of Veritiv Corp
Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,135 Shares of Veritiv Corp
3,400 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
3,400 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
NMI Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
NMI Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 111,989 Shares of Mylan NV
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 111,989 Shares of Mylan NV
1,084 Shares in Moody’s Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
1,084 Shares in Moody’s Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report