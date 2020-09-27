William Curtis Brighton Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Curtis Brighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. First Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

