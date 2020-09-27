William Curtis Brighton Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Curtis Brighton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 18th, William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. First Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,999 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,135 Shares of Veritiv Corp
3,400 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
NMI Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 111,989 Shares of Mylan NV
1,084 Shares in Moody’s Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
