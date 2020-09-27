Richard Glickman Purchases 5,740 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Stock

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Richard Glickman purchased 5,740 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,736.

ESSA Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$4.60.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage development pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The Company is developing drugs, which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR).

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ESSA Pharma (TSE:EPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,999 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,999 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,135 Shares of Veritiv Corp
Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,135 Shares of Veritiv Corp
3,400 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
3,400 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
NMI Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
NMI Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 111,989 Shares of Mylan NV
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 111,989 Shares of Mylan NV
1,084 Shares in Moody’s Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP
1,084 Shares in Moody’s Co. Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report