Richard Glickman Purchases 5,740 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Richard Glickman purchased 5,740 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,736.
ESSA Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$4.60.
About ESSA Pharma
