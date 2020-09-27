Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel David A. Palame Acquires 10,000 Shares

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CLNC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $623.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59.
Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $80,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $55,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
See Also: Net Asset Value
