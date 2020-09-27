Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel David A. Palame Acquires 10,000 Shares

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CLNC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $623.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $80,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $55,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

