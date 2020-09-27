Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $26.25 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.05 million, a PE ratio of -82.03, a PEG ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

