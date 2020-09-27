Paul J. Zepf Sells 40,000 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,380.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

