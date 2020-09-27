Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rite Aid worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 261.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rite Aid by 103.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE RAD opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $546.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.