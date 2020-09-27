Man Group plc Takes Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.