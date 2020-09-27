Paul J. Zepf Sells 33,240 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 33,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $794,768.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

