Fmr LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

