Craig Lee Phillips Sells 51,310 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Lee Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -188.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,582 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

