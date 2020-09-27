Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,568 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

