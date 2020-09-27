Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after acquiring an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vicor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 191,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

