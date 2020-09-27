Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 64,002 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of APAM opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

