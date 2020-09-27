iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

SDG stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

