Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 195.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 862,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 756,203 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,256,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 490,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV opened at $6.07 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $961.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

