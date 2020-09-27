Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $302,000 Position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

ArcBest stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $766.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

