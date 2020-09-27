Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $304,000 Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a PE ratio of -168.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

