Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $305,000 Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Meredith were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDP stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

