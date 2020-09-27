Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 14,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $617,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

