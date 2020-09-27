Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Buckle Inc has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.65. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

