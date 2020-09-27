Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $313,000 in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,987,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,323 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,596,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.98 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

