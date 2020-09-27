Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 7.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after purchasing an additional 402,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho upped their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.