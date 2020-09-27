Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,250,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,502,498 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 396,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,796,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $19.45 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

