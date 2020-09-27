Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 12.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 63,038 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 563,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 157,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $10.46 on Friday. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. BidaskClub raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

