Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,801 and have sold 614,000 shares worth $18,922,850. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $703.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

