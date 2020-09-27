Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

