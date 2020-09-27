Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,572,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 56,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

