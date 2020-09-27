Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rexnord by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,201,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,262,000 after purchasing an additional 105,093 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Rexnord by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,828,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,182,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXN opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

