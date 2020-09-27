Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORR opened at $5.92 on Friday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 17.17, a current ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 135.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

CORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

