Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 32.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $36.49 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

