Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in II-VI were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 343.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 971,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 133.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 619,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

