Mark G. Parker Sells 95,906 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NKE opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $130.38. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nike by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after acquiring an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,145,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

