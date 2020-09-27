Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 132,137 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

