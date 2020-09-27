Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 45,344.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

