Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $4,099,332.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $4,099,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,916,898.60.
- On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $4,524,600.90.
- On Monday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $276,720.30.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,388.65.
- On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,938.25.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,505,395.77.
- On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58.
- On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $371,486.80.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.