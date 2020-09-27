Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $4,099,332.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $4,099,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,916,898.60.

On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $4,524,600.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $276,720.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,388.65.

On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,938.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,505,395.77.

On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58.

On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $371,486.80.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

