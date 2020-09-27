Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $3,098,750.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $130.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $4,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Nike by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $3,145,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 241.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

