Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPRO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.53 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

