Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

CLW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE:CLW opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.