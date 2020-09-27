Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $29.11 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

