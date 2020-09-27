Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 39,880 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after buying an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

