Sei Investments Co. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after buying an additional 132,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

RBA opened at $58.01 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

