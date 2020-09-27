Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.