Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,330 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 102.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

